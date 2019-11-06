The Mumbai Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly threatening, abducting and raping a 25-year-old woman, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. The man was arrested in 2013 for raping the same woman and had been released on bail a few months ago, the police said.

The man and woman were neighbours and had begun a relationship in 2012 or 2013. “The woman, in her statement [in 2013], had said that the accused had raped her after promising to marry her,” a police officer said. “She had registered a case against him after he refused to marry her later, following which he was arrested.”

After he was released on bail, he reportedly tried to meet the woman and eventually accosted her near her home after she repeatedly rebuffed him. The woman told the police that he asked her to marry him and she refused. He again confronted her on October 25, and forced her to get on his bike at gunpoint.

“He reportedly took the woman to his residence and raped her,” Senior Police Inspector Jayprakash Bhosale from Chembur told the daily. The woman complained that the man assaulted her and also warned her from raising an alarm. She said that she escaped when he was in the bathroom.

The police registered a case under IPC sections pertaining to abduction, assault, rape and criminal intimidation. “After registering an FIR, teams were dispatched to different locations in eastern Mumbai,” a police officer said. “The accused was caught from near his residence earlier this week and has been remanded in judicial custody.”

