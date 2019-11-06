The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking a clarification on the court’s November 3 order on the clash between police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex in New Delhi, ANI reported.

The High Court had on November 3 ordered that no action should be taken against lawyers involved in the clash. It also directed that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the violence, and transferred two policemen.

On Wednesday, the High Court said that there was no need to clarify its November 3 order, as it was self-explanatory, News18 reported.

The court also dismissed another application filed by the Delhi Police seeking permission to file a first information report against lawyers who indulged in violence at the Saket district court. On November 4, a group of lawyers had heckled a policeman on a bike outside the district court premises. One of the lawyers elbowed and slapped the policeman and then threw a helmet at his bike.

Earlier on Wednesday, two lawyers tried to commit suicide at the court premises in Rohini area of Delhi, but were stopped by their colleagues. “Our fight is against only those policemen who fired at us and lathicharged us,” an unidentified lawyer protesting outside the Rohini court told ANI. “We will protest till they are arrested.”

The protesting lawyers did not allow litigants to enter the premises of Patiala House and Saket district courts. Bar association members said litigants were not let in due to security reasons, as there were no police officials to conduct security checks, PTI reported. However, at Tis Hazari court, lawyers welcomed litigants with packets of biscuits.

Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Mishra said that any incident of violence involving lawyers, police and the public will not be tolerated, PTI reported. Mishra told reporters in the Supreme Court premises that required action will be taken against lawyers involved in incidents of violence. However, he also accused the police of making provocative statements against lawyers and judges during their protest on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police began a protest against lawyers on Tuesday morning and ended it only after 11 hours when senior officers assured them that their grievances would be addressed. The protestors relented after Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha urged them to resume duty.

