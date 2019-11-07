The chief judicial magistrate court in Haryana on Wednesday granted bail to Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, in connection with the 2017 Panchkula violence case. She was released from Ambala jail in the evening, said defence counsel RS Chauhan.

“As the Indian Penal Code Sections including 145 [joining or continuing in unlawful assembly, knowing it has been commanded to disperse], 146 [rioting], 120-B [punishment for criminal conspiracy] are bailable sections, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Panchkula, Rohit Vats granted bail to her on her plea,” Chauhan told PTI.

Honeypreet had moved her bail plea after a sessions court dropped the sedition charges against her on November 2. She has been in judicial custody since October 2017.

The Haryana Police were criticised for inefficiency after nearly 40 people died and over 250 were injured in the violence that erupted following the verdict against Singh in two rape cases in August 2017.

Honeypreet and 11 others were charged with sedition, criminal conspiracy and other crimes under the Indian Penal Code. Three others were charged with sheltering her while she was absconding. In November 2018, a Haryana Police Special Investigation Team had filed a chargesheet against Honeypreet and the 14 accused. The team had accused Honeypreet of playing a major role before and during the riots.

