India on Thursday said it had not made any change to its border with Nepal in a newly-released map and that it depicts its sovereign territory accurately, PTI reported. Nepal had on Wednesday objected to the Kalapani area being shown as part of Indian territory.

“Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations.”

Kumar said the two neighbours should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between them.

India had on Saturday issued a new map to show the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Pakistan has rejected the map as it shows Kashmiri territory under its occupation as India’s.

Kalapani lies in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.