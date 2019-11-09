Ayodhya case: CJI Ranjan Gogoi begins to read out judgement, says it is unanimous verdict
Internet services have been shut down in Rajasthan’s Jaipur commissionerate and Bharatpur district, and UP’s Aligarh area.
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10.30 am, settling an issue that has been a religious and political flashpoint for decades. A five-member Constitution bench of the court had reserved its verdict on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing, the second-longest in the court’s history.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which does not allow the gathering of more than four people, have been imposed in Uttar Pradesh and several other states, including Kerala and Karnataka. All educational institutions and training centres across the state will remain closed till Monday. Schools and colleges in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu will also remain closed on Saturday while Section 144 will remain in place in Bhopal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the public and organisations to maintain peace and harmony, and said the judgement would not be “anyone’s victory or loss”.
11.03 am: HC judgement of partition defies logic, says CJI.
11.02 am: The mosque was not abandoned by the Muslims, says Supreme Court. Though the Hindus continued to worship at Ram Chabutra but they claimed ownership on Garbh Garha also.
11.01 am: Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Mumbai city till 11 am tomorrow, reports ANI.
10.52 am: There is clear evidence the Hindus believed Ram was born in the disputed site, says CJI, according to The Hindu.
10.49 am: This court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers, says CJI. Court should preserve balance.
10.47 am: But the ASI report does not say if the structure was demolished for the mosque. It has left unanswered this critical point: whether temple was demolished for mosque, says Supreme Court.
10.46 am: There is adequate material in ASI report to conclude the following: Babri Masjid not constructed on vacant land. There was a structure underlying the disputed structure. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, says Supreme Court.
10.44 am: Suit 3 filed by Nirmohi Akhara is governed by Article 120 of Limitation Act and is barred by limitation, says Supreme Court, according to Bar and Bench.
10.43 am: This Court set up under Constitutional scheme should defer from interfering with faith and belief of worshippers, says court. Secularism is the basic feature of the Constitution.
10.42 am: Ram Janmabhoomi is not a legal personality, says Supreme Court, according to The Hindu. The deity is a juridical person.
10.34 am: The Ayodhya verdict will be an unanimous one, reports The Hindu.
10.30 am: The copies of the judgement in sealed cover have been brought inside the courtroom, according to News18.
10.28 am: A crowd of lawyers and journalists rush to the courtroom as door opens, reports Bar and Bench.
10.24 am: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla arrives at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence for a high-level security meeting, according to ANI.
10.23 am: All five judges who will deliver the verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case have reached the Supreme Court, reports ANI.
10.22 am: The courtroom door of the Supreme Court opens, reports News18.
10.20 am: At least 40,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai. Drones and CCTVs will be used to monitor the situation. “We are prepared to tackle any eventuality,” DCP Pranay Ashok tells PTI. “We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure that no rumours are spread.”
10.18 am: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the media in Delhi at 1 pm after the Supreme Court verdict, reports PTI.
10.14 am: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat asks people to accept the verdict. “No rumours or objectionable comments should be made on social media or other platforms that could adversely affect social harmony,” he tells ANI.
10.13 am: Home Minister Amit Shah calls a high-level security meeting at his residence, reports ANI. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau chief Arvind Kumar and other senior officials will attend the meeting.
10.11 am: Lawyer CS Vaidyanathan, representing Ram Lalla deity, speaks with Rajeev Dhavan, the counsel for the Sunni Wakf Board, outside the CJI courtroom.
10.10 am: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar says there should be no dispute over the Ayodhya verdict. “We appeal to everyone to not create a negative environment, cordiality should be maintained,” he says, according to ANI.
10.07 am: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi leaves for the Supreme Court where the verdict is expected to be announced at 10.30 am, reports ANI.
9.34 am: Internet services to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur commissionerate in Rajashthan, from 10 am on Saturday, reports ANI.
9.27 am: Authorities in Punjab and Haryana review their law and order situation. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who will lead a delegation to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan on Saturday, held discussions with Director General of police Dinkar Gupta and other senior officials.
Officials in Punjab were asked to be on high alert and take the required steps to maintain peace and harmony in the state, an official spokesperson said, according to PTI. Police in Haryana said they were prepared to maintain peace. “We have made all arrangements to maintain law and order in the state in view of the Ayodhya verdict,” Haryana Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk adds.
9.22 am: The Uttar Pradesh administration is keeping a close eye on 31 districts of the state, unidentified officials tell PTI. The state government has created temporary jails in each district while internet services may be banned in some areas to prevent spread of rumours on social media.
The Home ministry is in touch with the state authorities, and has provided 4,000 central security forces. Special vigil is being kept on more than 670 social media users, an official said.
9.16 am: Additional Director General of Police (Prosecution) of the Uttar Pradesh Police Ashutosh Pandey says devotees are visiting the “temple of Shri Ram Lalla” as there are no restrictions on going to the disputed site. The police officer says markets are open and the situation is normal, according to ANI.
9.15 am: Delhi’s Joint Commissioner of Police ID Shukla says appropriate security measures are in place ahead of the verdict. “There is no question of any mishappening, be it the security of Supreme Court, High Court or the security of a VIP-VVIP, it cannot be breached,” he tells ANI.
9.12 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urges people to accept the Supreme Court’s ruling. “Let us continue to live in peace and harmony,” he tweets. “The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric.”
9.10 am: Authorities impose Section 144 of the CRPC in Karnataka along with a ban on sale of alcohol in Hubbli and Dharbad cities, reports ANI.
9.09 am: Prohibitory orders imposed in many states across the country. In Kerala, curfew has been clamped down in five police station limits in Kasaragod district, reports The Indian Express.
9.06 am: Security personnel deployed outside the Supreme Court, which is expected to deliver the verdict today at 10.30 am. Section 144 [prohibiting the assembly of five or more people without permission] imposed in the area, reports ANI.
9.02 am: All educational institutes in Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh to remain shut between November 9 and November 11, reports ANI.
8.50 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the media at 1 pm, following Supreme Court judgement, reports ANI.
8.47 am: Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya, and aerial surveillance is being conducted, according to UP Police chief. “Intelligence machinery has been geared up, random checks are also taking place,” ANI quotes OP Singh as saying. “An ADG [Additional Director General of Police] rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations.”
8.45 am: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh tells ANI that 10,000 meetings with religious leaders and citizens have been held across the state as part of confidence-building measures. “We are appealing to people of the state to not spread rumors on social media,” he adds.
8.11 am: Mahant Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya, appeals to all to ensure peace is maintained. “I appeal to all to respect the Supreme Court verdict and maintain peace,” he tells ANI. “Prime Minister has rightly said that the Ayodhya verdict will not be anyone’s loss or victory.”
8.07 am: Union minister Nitin Gadkari asks the public to maintain peace ahead of the verdict, ANI reports. “We have full faith in our judiciary,” he says.
8.06 am: Authorities impose restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir as schools and colleges remain shut. “Restrictions under Section 144 [prohibiting the assembly of five or more people without permission] of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure,” Deputy General of Police Dilbag Singh tells PTI.
7.48 am: Internet services in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district have been shut down, reports News18. However, it is still operational in other parts of the state.
7.45 am: Classes will not be held at Jamia Millia Islamia central university in Delhi today and tomorrow. All departments, including the library, will be closed.
7.43 am: All schools and colleges in Rajasthan will remain closed today, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Rajasthan government has suspended mobile internet services in Bharatpur district till 6 am on Sunday in light of the upcoming verdict in the Ayodhya case, reports ANI.
7.24 am: Senior Congress leaders will meet at 9.45 am in New Delhi. “Congress Working Committee members, permanent invitees and special invitees will be attending the meeting,” tweets party leader KC Venugopal.
7.21 am: Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation advises bus operators to “take extra care” and heed advisory from local police authorities, reports ANI. Any untoward incident can be reported to a control room at its central office.
7.17 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has appealed to the public not to heed rumours. “The government is committed to ensuring the safety of every single resident in the state,” he says in a tweet. “Any person who tries disrupting the peace in the state will be prosecuted.”
7.16 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges citizens to exercise restraint while reacting to the top court’s verdict on Saturday morning, reports PTI.
7.15 am: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who is locked in a political tussle with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra, has said the Narendra Modi government cannot take credit for the Supreme Court verdict if it turns out to be in favour of Hindus, PTI reports.
“We had requested the government to make a law on construction of Ram Temple but the government did not do that,” he told reporters in Mumbai on Friday night.
7.08 am: Prohibitory orders have been imposed across Uttar Pradesh. ANI tweets photos of police personnel deployed at the entrance of the city of Ayodhya.
7.05 am: The dispute began in the courts in the 19th century but matters escalated in 1949 when an idol of Hindu deity Ram was placed under the central dome of Babri Masjid.
7.03 am: Security outside the residences of the five judges on the Constitution Bench that will deliver the judgement has been stepped up, reports NDTV. Apart from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, the other members of the Bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
7 am: The Delhi Police have increased security across the national Capital and asked its seniors officers to identify sensitive areas in the city and deploy additional personnel there, reports The Indian Express.
