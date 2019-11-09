The addenda of the Ayodhya judgement passed by the Supreme Court on Saturday was left unsigned because one of the judges on the five-member Constitution Bench disagreed with certain aspects establishing the disputed site as Hindu deity Ram’s birthplace. The judges on the Bench were Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, and Justices SA Bobde, SA Nazeer, Ashok Bhushan and DY Chandrachud.

“One of us, while being in agreement with the above reasons and directions, has recorded separate reasons on: Whether the disputed structure is the birthplace of Lord Ram according to the faith and belief of the Hindu devotees. The reasons of the learned judge are set out in an addendum.”

In a unanimous judgement, the court allotted the disputed plot to a trust, and directed the Centre to set it up within three months. The bench also ruled that a separate plot of five acres of “prominent site” will be allotted to Muslims for the construction of a mosque. The Babri Masjid stood on the disputed site before being razed down by Hindutva activists in 1992.