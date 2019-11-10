Sunni Central Waqf Board chairman Zufar Farooqui on Saturday said that the board would not file a review petition against the Ayodhya verdict. Saturday’s Supreme Court judgement had instructed five acres at a separate plot to be allotted for a new mosque, while giving the 2.77 acres at the disputed Ayodhya plot to a government-run trust for a temple.

Farooqui said the board welcomed the judgement and had no plans to challenge it, The Indian Express reported. The Sunni board is one of the main litigants in the case.

The Indian Union Muslim League also said it respected the verdict, according to the English daily. The league will have a meeting on Monday to discuss the judgement.

However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has not decided whether it will challenge the verdict. Its counsel Zafaryab Jilani said, “You cannot exchange land for a mosque,” and on Saturday expressed unhappiness over the judgement.

Politician Asaduddin Owaisi, another member of the personal law board, also criticised the judgement on Saturday. Owaisi said Muslims should reject the offer of five acres at another site and said that the Supreme Court was not “infallible”. “We don’t need five acres of land as donation,” he said. “We should reject this five acres land offer, don’t patronise us.”

The Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Arshad Madani also accepted the verdict. All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat chief Navaid Hamid dismissed the verdict, calling it a “consolation prize”. “The judgement sets a dangerous precedent because it is not the duty of the government under our secular Constitution to involve itself with the construction of a temple or a mosque,” The Indian Express quoted him as saying.

A majority of political leaders and parties have also accepted and welcomed the verdict, including the Congress. Owaisi attacked the Congress for its stand, saying the party had “shown its true colours.”

Now, follow and debate the day’s most significant stories on Scroll Exchange.