A suspected militant was killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in a village in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported. The gunfight took place in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar and is still under way, according to reports.

Unidentified officials told PTI that the encounter started when security forces launched a search operation after specific information about presence of militants. A gunfight reportedly ensued after the militants opened fire at the security personnel.

The identity and affiliation of the deceased militant is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.