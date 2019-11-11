Protests erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday morning against a draft hostel manual that proposes higher fees, curfew timings and dress code restrictions for students, PTI reported. Students, who called for the protest on Sunday, tried to march towards the auditorium where the university is holding its convocation ceremony, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as the chief guest.

Visuals showed that barricades were set up to prevent students from reaching the venue, reported ANI. However, protestors tried to break through the blockade by clashing with the heavy deployment of personnel. Some demonstrators held huge banners reading: “Say no to massive fee hike.”

“At least 40% students come from poor background,” an unidentified student said, according to India Today. “How will they study here?”

In a meeting on October 28, the university authorities had reportedly decided to raise the rent for a single-seater room in the hostel from Rs 20 per month to Rs 600. The amount for a double-seater room was increased to Rs 300 from Rs 10 per month. The one-time refundable security deposit for the hostel mess was raised from Rs 5,500 to Rs 12,000, and service charges of nearly Rs 1,700 every month were also introduced.

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union allegedly barred the additional dean of students, who had approved the revision of the hostel manual, from leaving a classroom for 24 hours, The Indian Express reported. Students said they had asked her to leave only if she would reverse the decisions or set up a meeting for them with the vice chancellor of the university.

However, Vice Chancellor M Jagadeesh Kumar accused students of keeping the faculty member in “illegal captivity”.

Heavy police personnel has been deployed at the AICTE auditorium in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area since Monday morning in anticipation of the protests. The students’ union called for the protests on Sunday and had asked students to assemble in the campus. They have claimed that the demonstrations will not end until the hostel manual is withdrawn.

