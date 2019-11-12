A 30-year-old woman from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu was seriously injured on Monday after she fell off her scooter while trying to manoeuvre around a flagpole of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, The Hindu reported on Tuesday. Rajeswari’s legs were then crushed by an oncoming truck.

The incident came on the same day when the Madras High Court granted conditional bail to Jayagopal, the main accused in the death of 23-year-old Subhashri, who was killed after an AIADMK hoarding fell on her in September.

CR Sivan, a relative of Rajeswari, said she applied the brakes after the iron flagpole tilted on the road. Rajeswari lost control of the scooter and fell down. Another two-wheeler was hit by the lorry that ran over her, he said. The incident took place around 9 am when Rajeswari was travelling to work.

Onlookers rushed Rajeswari to a private hospital, The News Minute reported. “She was admitted to a nearby private hospital where a seven-hour-long surgery was performed,” Sivan said. “We were told that the nerves of one leg had been badly severed in the accident. The other leg was completely fractured. She was still unconscious on Monday evening.”

Sivan said that Rajeswari was the sole earning member of her family. She worked in the accounts section of a hotel at Chinniampalayam area of Coimbatore. The police called another employee of the hotel to the police station, and asked him to state that the accident was not caused by the flagpole, Sivan alleged.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan told The Hindu that the cause of the accident would be investigated.

It is not clear why the flagpoles were erected. Soon after the incident, however, all flagpoles were removed from the area.

