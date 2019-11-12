Maharashtra: NCP gets until today evening to stitch alliance after Shiv Sena fails to meet deadline
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said last night that the Congress and his party will have a meeting on Tuesday to decide on allying with Shiv Sena.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday invited the Nationalist Congress Party, the third largest party in the Assembly, to stake claim to form a government by Tuesday night. The top two parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena – have failed in their efforts to do so in the last few days.
Sharad Pawar’s party has only 54 MLAs of its own in the 288-seat House, while its ally Congress has 44. It needs help from the 56 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, which was earlier in alliance with the BJP but has had a fallout over power-sharing since last month’s elections.
According to the governor, the Shiv Sena was on Monday evening able to show its willingness to form a government – apparently with the help of the ideologically opposite Congress-NCP alliance – but could not prove the support of enough MLAs. The governor rejected the party’s request for more time and turned to the NCP.
The only Shiv Sena minister in the Union Cabinet has already quit his post as the NCP made it a precondition for support that the party break ties with the BJP.
Live updates
10.16 am: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says Congress has no moral responsibility to form the government in Maharashtra. “It’s the failure of BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President rule,” he tweets.
10.13 am: Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi says he is hopeful of a positive result. “Personally I think the three [Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP] parties will form the government and a Shiv Sena leader will be the chief minister,” he tells ANI.
10.08 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar says his party cannot alone decide and is waiting for the Congress’ response. “There is no misunderstanding, we contested together and are together,” he tells ANI.
9.50 am: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union Cabinet, PTI reports. Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar gets additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, which Sawant headed.
9 am: Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to discuss the political situation, The Indian Express reports. “We will have a discussion with [Shiv Sena chief] Uddhav Thackeray before we go to the Governor…We had been given a mandate to sit in Opposition, but we also have a responsibility of giving a stable government to the state at this time,” party leader Ajit Pawar has said.
8.45 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said last night that his party and the Congress will have a meeting on Tuesday to decide about the alliance with the Shiv Sena, ANI reported.
8.41 am: The Congress core group will meet again at interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, ANI has reported.
8.37 am: The Shiv Sena was unable to garner support letters from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party on Monday, due to which Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Nationalist Congress Party to come forward to form the government, ANI reported. The party has been given time until 8.30 pm on Tuesday to come up with the numbers.
8.30 am: The Nationalist Congress Party leaders who met the governor were Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others. They have to submit letters of support from Congress and Shiv Sena by 8.30 pm.
8.22 am: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday evening that the Bharatiya Janata Party is following a “wait and watch” policy on the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra.