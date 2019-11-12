10.16 am: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam says Congress has no moral responsibility to form the government in Maharashtra. “It’s the failure of BJP and Shiv Sena which has brought the state on the doorstep of President rule,” he tweets.

10.13 am: Congress leader Kagda Chandya Padvi says he is hopeful of a positive result. “Personally I think the three [Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP] parties will form the government and a Shiv Sena leader will be the chief minister,” he tells ANI.

10.08 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar says his party cannot alone decide and is waiting for the Congress’ response. “There is no misunderstanding, we contested together and are together,” he tells ANI.

9.50 am: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union Cabinet, PTI reports. Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar gets additional charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, which Sawant headed.

9 am: Senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party will meet in Mumbai on Tuesday morning to discuss the political situation, The Indian Express reports. “We will have a discussion with [Shiv Sena chief] Uddhav Thackeray before we go to the Governor…We had been given a mandate to sit in Opposition, but we also have a responsibility of giving a stable government to the state at this time,” party leader Ajit Pawar has said.

8.45 am: Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said last night that his party and the Congress will have a meeting on Tuesday to decide about the alliance with the Shiv Sena, ANI reported.

8.41 am: The Congress core group will meet again at interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday, ANI has reported.

8.37 am: The Shiv Sena was unable to garner support letters from the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party on Monday, due to which Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the Nationalist Congress Party to come forward to form the government, ANI reported. The party has been given time until 8.30 pm on Tuesday to come up with the numbers.

8.30 am: The Nationalist Congress Party leaders who met the governor were Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and others. They have to submit letters of support from Congress and Shiv Sena by 8.30 pm.

8.22 am: BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday evening that the Bharatiya Janata Party is following a “wait and watch” policy on the unfolding political situation in Maharashtra.