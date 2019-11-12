Lok Janshakti Party National President Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that his party will contest the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections on its own. In a tweet, Paswan said the party will field candidates on 50 out of 81 seats, and the first list will be announced by Tuesday evening.

The Lok Janshakti Party is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Chirag Paswan’s father Ram Vilas Paswan is the Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

झारखंड में चुनाव लड़ने का आख़िरी फ़ैसला प्रदेश इकाई को लेना था।लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी झारखंड प्रदेश इकाई ने यह फ़ैसला लिया है पार्टी 50 सीटों पर अकेले चुनाव लड़ेगी।आज शाम तक पार्टी के उमीदवारों की पहली सूची का एलान हो जाएगा। — Chirag Paswan (@ichiragpaswan) November 12, 2019

The Jharkhand Assembly elections for all 81 seats will be held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party declared their first list of candidates for the polls on Sunday. On Monday, the Congress announced its second list of nominees.

In the 2014 Jharkhand elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party won 37 seats and the Jharkhand Mukti Morchi led by Hemant Soren bagged 18 seats. The Congress won six seats. As many as six MLAs of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P) joined the BJP to form a majority government.

