Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who is on bail in a money laundering case, was on Tuesday admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Bengaluru’s Seshadripuram area for high blood pressure, The Indian Express reported. The previous day, he reportedly complained of restlessness and back pain.

Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital by his wife and daughter. The doctors have recommended the Congress leader three days of rest and asked his family members to not allow any visitors, unidentified officials told the newspaper.

On November 1, Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital following high blood pressure and variations in his sugar level. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case on October 23. Shivakumar had till then been in judicial custody for 50 days since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on September 3. The former minister was given a rousing welcome by party workers after his arrival in Bengaluru on October 26.

On Monday, he held a meeting to finalise Congress candidates for the upcoming Karnataka bye-elections.