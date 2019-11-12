A suspected militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, PTI reported. An Army soldier was injured in the gunfight and taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The encounter started when security forces launched a search operation after specific information about the presence of militants in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district. A gunfight reportedly ensued after the hiding militants opened fire at the security personnel.



The identity and affiliation of the deceased militant is yet to be ascertained. Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

More details are awaited.

