Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended President’s rule in the state as the impasse over the government formation continued.

The governor’s office in a tweet said: “Having been satisfied that the state of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provisions of Article 356 of the Constitution”. Under Article 356 of the Constitution, the president can take over the administration of a state if the governor submits a report stating that the Assembly is unable to elect a leader as chief minister for a time prescribed by the governor.

Koshyari on Monday evening invited the Nationalist Congress Party to form the government after the Shiv Sena failed to provide the letters of support from Congress and NCP. The governor gave them time till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to prove majority.

Some reports said the Union Cabinet approved President’s Rule in Maharashtra but there was no clarity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet meeting to reportedly discuss the political situation in Maharashtra, PTI reported. After the meeting, the prime minister left for Brazil to attend the BRICS summit.

The Shiv Sena said the party will approach the Supreme Court challenging the governor’s refusal to give it more time, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will reach Mumbai at 5 pm to meet party chief Sharad Pawar. “Decision will be taken after their discussion,” he said, according to ANI.

“The party believes that it is not possible to form an alternative government without the coming together of the three parties [Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena],” he added. “If the three don’t come together, there cannot be a stable government in Maharashtra.”

He also said the party has authorised Sharad Pawar to form an alternative govt to end political instability in the state. Earlier in the day, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi spoke to Pawar.

The political stalemate in the state took a new turn on Monday after the Congress announced that it needed more time to talk to its ally, the NCP, just minutes before the 7.30 pm deadline that the governor had set for Shiv Sena. He had invited the Shiv Sena to stake claim on Sunday after the Bharatiya Janata Party said it lacked numbers despite winning the most seats in last month’s elections.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, emerging as the single largest party, but falling short of the majority mark of 145. The Sena with 56 seats came second, while NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.