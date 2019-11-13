The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday demanded that the Centre withdraw all cases lodged against kar sevaks for demolishing the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, The Hindu reported. The extreme right-wing outfit raised the demand three days after the Supreme granted ownership of the disputed land to a trust, which could then build the Ram temple.

In a letter to Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani also demanded martyr status for kar sevaks who had died while bringing down the Babri Masjid, as well as devotees of Ram who had died earlier. The letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath.

“Since, it is clear that there existed a temple, hence the dome above it was that of the temple and not of Babri Masjid,” Chakrapani wrote. “So, the cases going on against Lord Ram-devotee kar sevaks be immediately withdrawn by the government.” He also claimed that the kar sevaks unknowingly demolished the dome of the mosque on December 6, 1992.

“The kar sevaks who died during kar seva [be it in 1992 or in any other kar seva] should be given status of martyrs,” the organisation said. “Their list should be made and installed in Ayodhya. Apart from this, there family should be given financial assistance and job.”

Chakrapani demanded that those who participated in the Ayodhya movement be declared as “Dharmic senani” (Religious warriors) “on the lines of freedom fighters”. “The ‘dhaarmik senanis’ who are economically weak, should be given monthly salary and other government facilities,” he said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict, had also said that a separate plot of land of five acres should be allotted to the Sunni Waqf for the construction of a mosque.

