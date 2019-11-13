The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday criticised the ruling Congress-led government after a video of a municipal commissioner touching the feet of a state minister started doing the rounds on social media.

The 24-second clip, shot inside a gurudwara, was tweeted by the BJP’s state unit Vice President Vijesh Lunawat. In the video, Dewas Municipal Commissioner Sanjana Jain was seen touching the feet of Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma inside the gurudwara located in the city, IANS reported. However, there was no confirmation on the woman’s identity.

The gathering was purportedly for the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

“This is the new Madhya Pradesh. Bureaucracy at minister’s feet... Devas Municipal Commissioner Sanjan Jain seen touching Sajjan Verma’s feet,” Lunawat tweeted.

Several events were reportedly organised in the state to mark Guru Nanak’s birthday on Tuesday. The state minister had reached the gurudwara to pay his respects.

