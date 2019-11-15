The big news: US lawmakers once again raise concern over Kashmir situation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel recorded huge quarterly loss, and I-T searches on BMC contractors found Rs 735-crore financial irregularities.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At second Congressional hearing, US lawmakers express concern over government action in Jammu and Kashmir: Columnist and political commentator Sunanda Vashisht defended the decision to revoke the erstwhile state’s special status.
- Vodafone Idea posts quarterly loss of Rs 50,922 crore, highest ever for India Inc: Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 23,045 crore, only its second quarterly loss in 14 years.
- I-T searches on BMC civil contractors find financial irregularities worth Rs 735 crore: The raids were carried at 37 locations across Mumbai and Surat on November 6.
- Terrorism led to $1 trillion loss to global economy, says PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit: The prime minister said that terror attacks had claimed around 2.25 lakh people and caused severe damage to societies.
- In Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan rules out deal with India, says will follow ICJ order under its laws: A Pakistan Armed Forces official on Wednesday had dismissed reports of the country amending its laws to implement the ICJ ruling on Jadhav.
- SC rejects Rafale review pleas for lack of merit, again dismisses plea for CBI inquiry: The court also closed the contempt case against Rahul Gandhi for his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ remark about Narendra Modi. The BJP sought an apology from the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, while the opposition party said the verdict allowed for a criminal probe. Former IAF chief Dhanoa also commended the verdict.
- In 3:2 verdict, Supreme Court sends review petitions in Sabarimala case to larger bench: The seven-judge bench will also look into matters such as the entry of Muslim and Parsi women to places of worship, and the practice of female genital cutting. The temple priest as well as BJP and Congress hailed the SC decision. Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said the recent Supreme Court verdicts need to be ‘studied studiously’.
- Over 260 artists, activists urge India to review cancellation of Aatish Taseer’s OCI status: The signatories said that they believe it is likely that the government targeted Taseer for his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- ED arrests former Ranbaxy promoter Malvinder Singh in connection with money laundering case: The agency also arrested Sunil Godhwani, the former chief managing director of Religare Enterprises Limited. Both of them have been in Tihar jail since October.
- In Karnataka, 16 disqualified MLAs join BJP, 13 of them get bye-poll tickets: The only disqualified legislator who has not joined the party is R Roshan Baig, who is facing an inquiry in the IMA ponzi scam.