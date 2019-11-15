The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that no coercive action be taken against two police officers who were booked for the clash between lawyers and the police in the Tis Hazari court premises, till the next hearing, PTI reported. The next date of hearing is December 23.

The November 2 clash, which began over a parking dispute, had injured over 30 people. The police personnel who were booked had allegedly fired at the lawyers.

The court also issued notices to all bar associations of district courts in Delhi, the Delhi High Court Bar Association, the Bar Council of Delhi and Bar Council of India, on an application by the police.

The dispute between the Delhi Police and lawyers did not end with the November 2 clash. On November 4, video footage showed a lawyer assaulting a policeman on his bike at the Saket district court. The lawyer also threw a helmet at the policeman.

On November 3, the Delhi High Court had ordered that no action be taken against the lawyers involved in the clash the previous day. However, it transferred two police officers and ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence.

On November 5, many police personnel went on an 11-hour strike against lawyers. They also protested against the Delhi High Court order of November 3. The police had filed five cases based on complaints from lawyers but just one for all the 21 cops injured in the clashes.

Lawyers, who had also held a strike earlier this month, on November 11 resumed their strike after talks between their representatives and those of the police failed. The lawyers had suspended their protests on November 8 following intervention from the Supreme Court, which had blamed both the advocates and the police for the clashes.