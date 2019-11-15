Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 90, is now in much better health, her team said on Friday. Mangeshkar was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday with viral chest congestion.

“Dear friends, we are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better,” said the singer’s team. “Thank you for being there. God is great.”

After she was admitted to hospital earlier in the week, news reports had suggested that the singer was in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. On Thursday, her spokesperson Anusha Srinivasan Iyer quashed rumours of her demise, The Indian Express reported. “Lata didi is stable and getting better,” Srinivasan Iyer said. “Request to not pay heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead.”

Lata Mangeshkar has received the Bharat Ratna – India’s highest civilian honour – and the Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She has sung in more than 1,000 Hindi films as well as in various regional and foreign languages.

