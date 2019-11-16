A 37-year-old Dalit man who was beaten and forced to drink urine in Punjab’s Sangrur district last week died on Saturday, PTI reported.

“He succumbed to his injuries at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research,” Sangrur Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Garg said. His legs had to be amputated after the beating.

The incident took place on November 7 when the man, Jagmail Singh, was allegedly picked up by two men, Deputy Superintendent of Police Buta Singh told Hindustan Times.

The man was then tied to a pillar and allegedly beaten up by four people. “The accused beat me up with sticks and rods,” he had said. When I asked for water, they forcibly made me drink urine.”

According to the police complaint, Singh had gotten into an altercation with a man named Rinku on September 21, but they had reached a compromise.

Rinku along with three other people were arrested on charges of abduction, wrongful confinement, attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt and other charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Lehra police station.

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Friday sought a report from the police about the incident. Tejinder Kaur, chairperson of the commission, said they learnt about the incident from media reports and took suo motu cognisance in the matter.

