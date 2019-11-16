Five men allegedly beat up and gang-raped a woman on Wednesday evening in Noida in the National Capital Region after two of them saved her from an acquaintance who was allegedly trying to rape her, Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

The woman had gone to a park in Sector 63 to meet an acquaintance identified as Ravi to discuss a job opportunity. Ravi works as a peon at an export company. When he tried to rape her, the woman started to scream. Two men then approached them and beat up Ravi, who fled. The police identified the two as Guddu and Shamu. They took turns to rape the complainant, and called three of their friends. The three, identified as as Pitambar alias Pritam, Brij Kishore, and Umesh, also raped the woman.

The complainant approached the police at around 9.30 pm and lodged a complaint. She was taken to a district hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. While Guddu and Shamu are on the run, the police have arrested the others, including Ravi.

“The girl was bleeding and needed urgent medical attention when she approached the nearby police post; she was rushed to the hospital immediately,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna. “She is out of danger now but she was beaten up badly by the accused. Two accused are still at large and will be arrested soon.” The police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of the absconding men.

The woman suffered contusions and abrasions on her back and arms, The Times of India reported, quoting from her medical report. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava on Friday said that the complainant was suffering from extreme trauma. “A team of doctors are constantly monitoring her condition,” he said. “We are trying our best to take her out of fear.”

Meanwhile, there was also confusion over the woman’s age. While her family claimed she is 16 years old, according to her Aadhaar card she is 21 years old.