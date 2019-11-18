Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi will meet on Monday evening to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra. Pawar reached Delhi on Monday morning.

“Once it is decided in the meeting today on how to go ahead, definitely everything will speed up and there will be an alternate government in Maharashtra,” NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told ANI. Pawar had said on Saturday that the three parties will form a coalition government and promised that it will complete the full term.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena fought the October Assembly elections in alliance but couldn’t form the government despite winning the most seats. They broke up as the BJP refused to agree to the Sena’s demand for an equal number of Cabinet portfolios, and the chief minister’s post for two-and-a-half years. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP had agreed to the power-sharing deal in the run-up to the General Elections in April and May.

The Assembly election results were announced on October 24. The Bharatiya Janata Party had emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly. The Shiv Sena, with 56 seats, came second, while the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 constituencies. President’s Rule was imposed on the state last week. The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are currently in discussions to form government.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, which was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance until the fallout, refused to attend an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament. Raut on Saturday said that the Shiv Sena’s exit from the alliance was a mere formality now.

