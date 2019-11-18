At least three people were killed at a Walmart store in the state of Oklahoma in the United States on Monday, Reuters reported. The gunman was among those dead in the incident in the city of Duncan, according to The Duncan Banner.

“We are aware of reports of a shooting at Wal-Mart,” the Duncan Police Department wrote on Facebook. “We are gathering information and will provide an update as soon as one is available.”

Schools in the area were placed on temporary lockdown before being given an “all clear” by the local police, said Duncan Public Schools.

A dispatcher told the Associated Press that “everyone is at the scene”.

More details are awaited.

