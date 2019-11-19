The Congress in Rajasthan on Tuesday registered massive victories in the recently-held elections to 49 municipal bodies, PTI reported.

Of 17 municipal councils, the Congress won 11 and the Bharatiya Janata Party three. The other councils went to Independent candidates. Of the 29 municipalities, the Congress won 15, while the BJP won six and Independents eight. The BJP was ahead in all three municipal corporations of Bikaner, Udaipur and Bharatpur.

Elections for 2,105 wards in 25 districts of the state were held on Saturday. Nearly 70% of the electorate had turned up to cast their votes and select from a total of 7,942 candidates.

Of these 2,105 wards, as of 2.30 pm, the Congress had won 863 wards, the BJP 661 and the Bahujan Samaj Party 15, according to The Indian Express. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won two wards, the Nationalist Congress Party one, and Independent candidates won in 347 wards.

Counting of votes is still under way for the remaining wards, and final results are expected by the evening. The elections for the chairman and deputy chairman of urban local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27. Before these elections, the BJP and the Congress controlled 21 bodies each.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the results were as per the party’s expectations. “It is a matter of great jubilation that people have given us the mandate considering our government’s performance,” the Congress leader said. “We are progressing in the direction.”

State minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said the results were a “lesson” for the BJP. “People have rejected the BJP over issues like Article 370 and Ram temple,” he claimed.