Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Jolly had to be escorted out by security personnel at the Asia Pacific Summit in Cambodia on Tuesday after he tried to interrupt a speech by a Pakistani legislator on the Kashmir matter. Jolly is a former member of the Delhi Assembly.

A video tweeted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the party of Prime Minister Imran Khan, showed Jolly furiously coming to the front of the hall while raising his voice during the speech, saying Jammu and Kashmir was not the topic of discussion at the summit. Soon enough, security personnel were seen dragging Jolly outside the hall.

Today, world can witness RSS’s true face reflecting in Modi’s govt of so called Largest secular democracy. A govt which can’t even tolerate hearing the word ‘Kashmir’ at an intl forum; imagine what atrocities they are inflicting upon Kashmiris for past 100 days #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/f0WqDpOAFi — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 19, 2019

The speech was being delivered by Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly. He was making allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir following the abrogation of the region’s special constitutional status in August.

To this, Jolly said, according to Dawn, “I want to protest.”

In its tweet, Khan’s party said the incident showed the true face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh reflecting in the Indian government led by Narendra Modi. “A government which can’t even tolerate hearing the word ‘Kashmir’ at an international forum; imagine what atrocities they are inflicting upon Kashmiris for past 100 days,” the party said.

The Asia Pacific Summit took place in Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indian and Pakistani delegations have clashed at international forums earlier too on the Kashmir matter. In September, Qasim Suri had brought up the Kashmir matter during his address at the South Asian Speakers’ Summit in Maldives. Harivansh, the deputy chairman of India’s Rajya Sabha, had strongly objected to the matter being raised there. This led to a heated exchange of words between Harivansh and Pakistani Senator Quratulain Marri.

India says the Kashmir dispute is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad, and the abrogation of the region’s special status was its own internal matter.