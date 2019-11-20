The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the strategic divestment of the government’s 53.29% stake in oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and four other state-run companies, PTI reported on Wednesday. The BPCL sale will not include the strategic Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam. The government also provided relief to the financially stressed telecom sector by deferring spectrum auction payments for two years.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcements in New Delhi after a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The decision to divest stake in the public sector companies may help the Centre bridge the widening fiscal gap.

Apart from Bharat Petroleum, the other public-sector undertakings are Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, THDC India Limited and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited. The government holds 63.75% stake in Shipping Corporation of India, and and 30.8% of the shares of Container Corporation of India.

The finance minister said the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited – India’s largest power generation company – would buy the government’s entire holding in power producers THDC India Limited and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited.

Sitharaman said the government had decided to cut shareholding in select public sector firms below 51% to boost revenue collections, which have declined because of slowdown in economic growth.