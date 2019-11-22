A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was injured on Friday after suspected Maoists triggered an improvised explosive device blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, PTI reported.

District Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel said the incident took place near Tarrem village in Basaguda police station’s jurisdiction when a patrolling team of the armed police force’s 168 Battalion was out on an area domination operation. The soldiers were cordoning off a forest when the blast occurred.

A constable identified as Munna Kumar was shifted to a local hospital in Raipur, said the police, adding that a combing operation was going on in the area.