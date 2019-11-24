Maharashtra crisis: SC seeks governor’s order, letters of support; adjourns hearing till tomorrow
The top court issued notices to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Centre, and the State of Maharashtra.
The Supreme Court on Sunday sought the letters of support on the basis of which Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state. The court was hearing the petition of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Congress against the governor’s decision taken early on Saturday.
The top court also sent notices to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, the Maharashtra government, and the Centre. The proceedings began around 11.30 am after an urgent hearing was sought on Saturday night. The plea had asked for a floor test to be conducted within 24 hours to prevent further horse-trading.
Fadnavis was sworn in early on Saturday after a breakaway faction of the NCP, led by Pawar, supported the BJP. It came as a shock to the Sena, Congress and the NCP, which were gearing up to stake claim to form the government. Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister on the same day.
Live updates
12.35 pm: Supreme Court issues notice to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Centre, and the State of Maharashtra, reports Bar and Bench.
12.31 pm: The Supreme Court rules that the Maharashtra governor’s decision to invite the BJP to form the government is unconstitutional. “For the adjudication of this issue – we request Tushar Mehta to produce the two letters by tomorrow [Monday] morning 10.30,” the court says.
12.26 pm: “The House respects the court, the court must respect the House,” says Rohatgi. “Tomorrow, can the legislature pass a legislation saying that the Court must dispose of all cases in two years?” The lawyer argues that independence of the House should be respected and cannot be breached, reports Bar and Bench.
12.22 pm: Rohatgi asks for three days’ time to all parties to file a response. “They should have done their homework before disturbing the Court on late night and disturbing us on Sunday,” he says, according to Bar and Bench.
12.18 pm: Rohatgi says governor’s decision cannot be a subject of judicial review, reports Live Law. The lawyer cites Article 361 of the Constitution that exempts the president or a governor from being answerable to any court.
12.13 pm: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, some BJP and Independent MLAs, begins arguments.
12.12 pm: “If floor test is ordered for tomorrow [Monday], larger issues may come back to the Supreme Court later,” says Singhvi. “How is it possible for someone claiming majority yesterday to shy away from a floor test today.” The lawyer says if a floor test is ordered, it will not be an “invasive adversarial order” at all, reports Bar and Bench.
12.09 pm: Singhvi reads out the order in the Karnataka MLAs case where protem speaker was instructed to be appointed and floor test was to be televised, reports Bar and Bench.
12.04 pm: Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari “should have awaited the test on the floor of the house before going ahead with the swearing-in, reports Live Law.
11.57 am: After meeting the Maharashtra Governor, NCP leader Jayant Patil says gave him a letter about the legislative party meeting on Saturday, reports ANI.
11.55 am: NCP leaders reach Raj Bhawan with a letter informing the governor that rebel party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is no longer the legislature party leader, reports PTI.
11.52 am: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi is representing some BJP and Independent MLAs, reports Bar and Bench. He says the case should have “gone through 226 jurisdiction first”.
11.50 am: Sibal begins his arguments. “In the formation of the [state] government, governors have some discretion as is decided by the judgements of this court,” he says, according to Bar and Bench. “It appears that the governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of [the] governor smacks of bias, is malafide, contrary to all norms.”
11.40 am: Hearing begins. Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna assemble.
Sibal apologises to the judges for the hearing on a Sunday. “But we are not the only ones to blame,” he says, according to Bar and Bench.
11.32 am: Lawyers Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Kapil Sibal to represent the Shiv Sena, Congress, and the NCP alliance. Solictor General Tushar Mehta likely to appear for the other side, reports Live Law.
11.30 am: “How can those who could not decide their common minimum programme in the last 10 days parade MLAs before the governor in 10 minutes,” says BJP leader Ashish Shelar, according to ANI.
11.28 am: Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Prithviraj Chavan arrive at the Supreme, reports Live Law.
11.19 am: Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and Devadatt Kamat present at the Supreme Court, minutes ahead of the hearing, reports Bar and Bench. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also seen.
11.16 am: The BJP and the Shiv Sena had fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections, held on October 21 together. The BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party 54 seats, and the Congress 44 seats.
11.14 am: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade meets Sharad Pawar at his residence.
11.12 am: Congress leader Ashok Chavan reaches Sharad Pawar’s residence, reports ANI
11.02 am: NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil reaches Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s home for a meeting, reports ANI.
11.01 am: NCP MLA Baban Shinde arrives at party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, reports ANI.
10.59 am: Shiv Sena moves 55 of its 56 MLAs to Lalit Hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri locality, reports NDTV.
10.55 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says 165 MLAs are with the Sena-Congress alliance, reports PTI. “Maharashtra governor allowed new government to be formed on basis of bogus documents,” he says. “Nov 30 deadline given to prove majority in Maharashtra Assembly only to enable defections.”
10.53 am: BJP’s Ashish Shelar says the party will follow the Supreme Court’s orders, adds that the governor has given time till November 30. “We will prove a majority with 170 MLAs or more than that,” he tells ANI.
10.46 am: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal says 49 to 50 out of a total 54 MLAs are with the party. “One or two are coming too,” he says, according ANI. “NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government will be formed in Maharashtra, 100%”
10.45 am: Congress MLAs shifted to JW Marriott hotel in Mumbai’s Andheri area, reports ANI.
10.41 am: Shelar says the Sena-NCP-Congress plea in the Supreme Court does not challenge the October 30 appointment of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.
10.34 am: The BJP objects to the removal of Ajit Pawar as the leader of the NCP’s Legislature Party, describes it as “invalid”, reports PTI. “The letter of support to the governor was given by Ajit Pawar as leader of the NCP’s Legislature Party,” says BJP leader Ashish Shelar. “Pawar’s replacement with Jayant Patil is invalid.”
10.06 am: On the situation in Maharashtra, Samajawadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav says “Ab to lagta hai ki, jiska governor uski sarkar [It seems whichever party the state’s governor belongs to, the government will be from that party],” ANI reports.
10.03 am: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets President Ram Nath Kovind for the Governors’ conference at Kovind’s residence, reports News18.
10 am: Rebel NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leaves from his brother’s residence.
9.50 am: A Supreme Court Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna, and Ashok Bhushan will hear the case at 11.30 am, ANI reports.
9.45 am: NCP MLAs taken to a hotel in Mumbai’s Powai neighbourhood, reports ANI.
9.32 am: The three parties will urge the Supreme Court to pass a directive that will ensure the floor test is done within the next 24 hours to prevent further horse-trading. It will also ask the top court to strike down the governor’s decision, and direct Koshyari to invite its alliance, under Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, to form the government.
9.30 am: Supreme Court will take up the plea filed by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to invite the BJP to form a government on Saturday.