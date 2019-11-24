When Indian newspaper readers woke up on Saturday, they found that the headline of the main story was already obsolete.

The front pages announced that the uncertain that has prevailed in Maharashtra since the state assembly election results announced on October 24 produced no clear verdict. After weeks on negotiations, it seemed on Friday night like Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena was expected to be sworn in as Maharashtra’s chief minister. He would head an alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party pulled off a overnight coup. Though the party seemed to have been resigned to sitting on the sidelines, it staged a comeback after the state of President’s Rule that had been imposed on November 12 was rescinded at 5.47 am on Saturday. Shortly thereafter, Devendra Fadnavis had been sworn in for his second term as chief minister, with Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party as his deputy.

As if to make up for this, Saturday’s papers saw some inspired headlines for reports that detailed the day’s twists and turns.

The Telegraph, as has come to be expected, had a sharp take.

The Deccan Chronicle was even more pointed.