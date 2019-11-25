A 24-year-old college student was allegedly abducted and raped in a moving car by her friend in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, while two others filmed the incident, PTI reported citing the police.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s uncle in New Mandi police station, she was abducted and force-fed intoxicant at gunpoint. Station House Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the incident took place on Saturday when the woman was on her way to college.

Police said the main accused, identified as Subodh, was arrested, reported the Hindustan Times. The search for the two others is underway. The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (D) (gangrape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 D (stalking).

Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said the call records of both the girl and the accused established that they were frequently in touch with each other. “She was, thereafter, dumped near her college and threatened of dire consequences if she dared to report the matter to the police or her family,” he said. “The girl, however, narrated the incident to her family members who then lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.”

The girl has been sent for medical examination.