Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed rumours that he had resigned from the party. The rumours began after he removed his affiliation to the party from his Twitter biography and changed it to “public servant, cricket enthusiast”.

Earlier, the Congress MP’s profile said that he was a “former member of Parliament, former minister for power, MoS [Minister of State] commerce and industry; MoS [Minister of State] communications, IT [information technology] and post”.

Refuting the speculations, Scindia said he had made the change a month ago. “On people’s advice I had made my bio shorter,” he told ANI. “Rumours regarding this are baseless.”

The Congress leader said that he removed the ministerial posts he held earlier as they were all available on the internet. “I don’t understand how people have idle time,” he told The Indian Express. “Let people put two and two or four and four together.”

Speculations suggested that Scindia was unhappy after he was not made the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief, according to the newspaper.

Last month, Scindia said that the Congress needed to do a bit of introspection after senior party colleague Salman Khurshid said that there was a “leadership vacuum” in the party. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president on July 3, over a month after the Lok Sabha election results were announced earlier this year. Following this, Sonia Gandhi took over as interim party president on August 10.