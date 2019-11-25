The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released two former MLAs – Mohammad Dilawar Mir and Ghulam Hassan Mir – from detention, PTI reported. The two had been in detention since August 5, when India scrapped the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and imposed prohibitory orders in the state.

Mohammad Dilawar Mir was an MLA of the Peoples Democratic Party and Ghulam Hassan Mir belongs to the Democratic Party Nationalist. Both hail from Baramulla and have served as ministers in the undivided Jammu and Kashmir state.

The administration also shifted former MLAs Ashraf Mir and Hakeen Yaseen from the MLA Hostel in Srinagar to their homes, where they will now be under house arrest, officials said. As many as 34 political leaders had been detained at the MLA Hostel.

On Monday, authorities said that those detained inside their homes may be allowed to move out of the Valley on health grounds.

Three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti – are also under detention since August 5. The Public Safety Act was invoked against Farooq Abdullah on September 17, and he remains confined to his home. Omar Abdullah and Mufti have been detained in different parts of Srinagar.

The 34 MLAs had been shifted from Centaur Hotel to MLA Hostel on November 18, due to lack of facilities suited for the harsh winter.