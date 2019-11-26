Indian markets on Tuesday surged to an all-time high intra-day, before closing slightly lower. The BSE Sensex, which opened at 41,022.85 points, rose to 41,120.28 before closing 67.93 points lower at 40,821.30. The National Stock Exchange Nifty, on the other hand, began the day at 12,110.20 points, rose to 12,132.45 points intra-day before ending 36.05 points lower at 12,037.70.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty had closed at all-time highs on Monday, due to gains in telecommunications, automobile and metal stocks, and positive sentiment about relations between the United States and China.

ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ITC and HDFC were the top gainers on the Sensex. On the Nifty, the stocks which rose the most were ICICI Bank, GAIL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel.

The biggest losers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, whose stock dropped by over 4%, TML-D, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Mahindra & Mahindra. The stocks which declined the most on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim and JSW Steel.

The Indian rupee was trading 18 paise higher at 71.54 against the United States dollar at 4.26 pm.