Cartoonist Sudhir Dar died on Tuesday at the age of 87, The Indian Express reported, quoting his family members. Dar died of a cardiac arrest in Noida.

Dar began his career with The Statesman in 1961, after which he moved to the Hindustan Times. His cartoons have also appeared in foreign newspapers like The Independent, The New York Times and the Washington Post. Scientist Jayant Narlikar’s book Journey Through the Universe also carried his cartoons.

Dar’s cartoons were often political in nature, often taking direct shots at the bureaucracy and the general corruption in Indian politics, according to Firstpost.

THIS IS IT ! pic.twitter.com/hMyEcDnoLs — Sudhir Dar (@sudhirdar32) October 28, 2019