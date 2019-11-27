Maharashtra: ‘Will say right thing at the right time’, says Fadnavis on ties with Ajit Pawar
In a special Assembly session, Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar started administering the oath of office to the 288 newly elected legislators.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he will “say the right thing at the right time” when asked if he regretted forming ties with Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar. The two leaders had resigned from their posts as chief minister and deputy chief minister on Tuesday afternoon.
In a special session of the Maharashtra Assembly that began early on Wednesday, Pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar started administering the oath of office to the 288 newly elected legislators. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had called the special session.
The Assembly session was called hours after Fadnavis stepped down as the chief minister following his deputy Ajit Pawar’s resignation. This followed after a Supreme Court order for a floor test on Wednesday so that Fadnavis could prove his majority in the Assembly.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to be sworn in on Thursday.
Live updates
12.43 pm: On speculation about Ajit Pawar’s induction into the new state Cabinet, senior NCP leader Jayant Patil says party chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray will decide who gets ministerial berths, reports Hindustan Times.
12.40 pm: Shiv Sena’s opposition to the bullet train project in Maharashtra will continue, says party leader Pratap Sarnaik, according to News18. “However, there is no point in opposing Aarey Forest project now,” he says. “...the trees were felled overnight. So there are no trees there now.”
12.37 pm: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says it has not been decided whether Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi will attend Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister, reports News18.
12.32 pm: Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse says Devendra Fadnavis should not have taken Ajit Pawar’s support, reports News18. “My personal opinion is that [the] BJP should not have taken support of Ajit Pawar,” he says. “He is an accused in the massive irrigation scam and faces many allegations, so we should not have allied with him.”
The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday had closed its inquiries into nine corruption cases related to irrigation projects in the state. The agency said that none of these involved NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The irrigation scam dates back to 2009, when Pawar was the state’s water resources minister. He was accused of approving projects worth Rs 20,000 crore without seeking the clearance of the Governing Council of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.
12.20 pm: Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah says the political situation in Maharashtra is a “slap on the face of [the] BJP”. He asks how Devendra Fadnavis could take oath without knowing he did not have the numbers to prove his majority. “It was a violation of the Constitution,” he says, according to ANI. “Narendra Modi was equally involved in this insult to democracy, he was also hand-in-glove.”
12.16 pm: Aaditya Thackeray, a Shiv Sena leader and the son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, says all the parties will have to work together to “take Maharashtra forward”, Hindustan Times reports. “There are so many issues [to solve], it will be great to get cooperation from everyone,” he says.
11.53 am: Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says he will “say the right thing at the right time” when asked if it was a mistake to form ties with Ajit Pawar, reports NDTV.
11.51 am: Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pradeep Mathur calls Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari a “BJP agent”, demands his dismissal for dragging the President’s office into the political crisis in the state, reports The Indian Express.
11.27 am: NCP leader Sunil Tatkare says everyone in the party wants Ajit Pawar to get a ministerial position in the new Cabinet, according to Hindustan Times.
11.25 am: Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says some Congress MLAs will be part of the Cabinet and take oath along with Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, reports Hindustan Times. “But we have not yet decided who and how many from which party will be ministers,” he says. “Every party will get some important positions, that is for sure.”
11.20 am: NCP leader Nawab Malik says Ajit Pawar has admitted his mistake. “It is a family matter and Pawar sahib has forgiven him,” he tells ANI. “He is very much in the party and his position in the party has not changed.”
11.18 am: Supreme Court refuses to hear urgent plea, asking it to restrain the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance from forming a government in the state. The petition, filed by a voter, alleged that the parties have breached trust. “No urgency here”, says the bench, according to Live Law.
11.11 am: BJP MLA Babanrao B Pachpute says the whole programme changed following the Supreme Court’s order on the floor test. “A meeting of the core committee of the BJP was held where it was decided that since we do not have numbers, Devendra Fadnavis should resign; there should be no horse-trading,” he tells ANI.
11.09 am: Raut says the transformation of the future of India has begun in Maharashtra. “Everyone together took a decision that is beneficial to not only Maharashtra but the entire country,” he says, according to Hindustan Times. “[The] BJP could not force its chief minister despite wrong ways to do so.
11.07 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says he predicted Ajit Pawar’s return to NCP. “On the day Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister, I had said that he will return,” Raut tells Hindustan Times. “And I also said one will have to take 100 births to understand Sharad Pawar.”
11.03 am: Officials at Raj Bhavan say Uddhav Thackeray reached at 9.15 am for a courtesy meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and left at 9.50 am, reports NDTV.
10.59 am: Chidambaram says it “was an assault on the office of [the] Rashtrapati to wake him up at 4 am to sign an order revoking President’s Rule”.
He is referring to the BJP staking claim to form the state government early on Saturday morning, following which Fadnavis was sworn in as the chief minister along with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
10.57 am: Former Union minister P Chidambaram asks the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance to work together. “Please subordinate your individual party interests and work together to implement the common interests of the three parties – farmers’ welfare, investment, employment, social justice and women and child welfare,” says a tweet from his account, which his family now handles.
The senior Congress leader is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case. The Supreme Court is expected to hear his bail plea today. The Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case in May 2017 against P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, and the company’s owners Indrani and Peter Mukerjea.
10.44 am: NCP leader Ajit Pawar says he still with the party, a day after he resigned from the post of deputy chief minister. “I have nothing to say, I will speak at the right time,” he says, according to PTI. “I had said earlier also, I am in the NCP and I will remain in the NCP. There is no reason to create confusion.”
Ajit Pawar’s rebellious tie-up with the BJP and the subsequent early morning swearing-in ceremony with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday had shocked his party. He was immediately removed as the party’s legislature unit leader.
10.34 am: “The ratio of portfolio-sharing will be finalised in [the] next two days,” says Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader in the House, according to PTI. “The number of Cabinet and Minister of State posts to be given to each party will also be finalised in [the] next two days.”
10.27 am: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says sharing of portfolios between the Shiv Sena, the NCP, and the Congress will be finalised in the next few days, reports PTI.
9.38 am: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grand nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, tells ANI: “We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance.”
9.33 am: Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat says no decision has been taken on the deputy chief minister’s post, according to ANI.
9.31 am: “The Supreme Court’s interim verdict has made it mandatory for us to carry out the swearing-in ceremony,” Bhagawat tells PTI. “Once the oath is administered to all MLAs, the Assembly will come into motion without a head and the Cabinet.”
9.29 am: The swearing-in ceremony in the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly marked a rare occasion when the House assembled before the formation of a government. State Vidhan Bhawan’s in-charge Secretary Rajendra Bhagawat says in the last few decades, the chief minister was sworn in first followed by the legislators, reports PTI.
9.27 am: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, reports PTI.
9.12 am: Presiding officers Babanrao Pachpute and Vijaykumar Gavit were the first to take oath, followed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reports PTI.
8.55 am: NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan all take oath.
8.45 am: Ahead of the ceremony, Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe says the party is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray’s dream is being fulfilled. “‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ will be led by Uddhav Thackeray, guided by Sharad Pawar and Soniaji madam has made an immense contribution to it, so we will do great work for Maharashtra,” she says.
8.40 am: “Lot of new responsibility,” Sule tells the media, according to The Indian Express. “Every citizen of Maharashtra stood by us.”
8.35 am: Sule and Pawar share a huge outside the Assembly session before the oath-taking of the 288 newly elected members begins.
8.30 am: Nationalist Congress Party leaders Surpiya Sule and Ajit Pawar arrive at the Maharashtra Assembly before the special session, ANI reports.
