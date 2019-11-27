United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack have still not been convicted. Pompeo made the remarks on the 11th anniversary of the November 26, 2008, massacre in Mumbai that claimed 166 lives, six of whom were American.

“We remember the 166 innocent victims, including six Americans,” he said in a press conference. “The brutality of the attack shocked the entire world. It is an affront to the victims and their families that those who planned the attacks have still not been convicted.”

The 10 terrorists, who carried out the attacks, belonged to Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. They had sailed to Mumbai from Karachi in Pakistan. Nine of the 10 terrorists were killed during the attack and Ajmal Kasab, the one who survived, was captured and hanged after a trial.

“On the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, our deepest sympathies to the families of the 166 innocent victims, including six US citizens,” tweeted Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells. “The US honors their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice.”