The police in Jharkhand on Friday said they have arrested 12 men accused of abducting and raping a 25-year-old law student in Ranchi. All the 12 accused have confessed to the crime, according to The Times of India.

According to a statement issued by the police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm on Tuesday when the girl was with a friend at Sangrampur area on the outskirts of the city. The accused overpowered them and forcefully took the girl with them. They drove her to a nearby brick kiln, where they took turns to rape her.

The girl filed a complaint on Wednesday at the Kanke police station.

“We have arrested 12 persons, all from village Sangrampur, and seized a car, a motorcycle, pistols, two live cartridges, eight mobile phones and the victim’s cell phone from their possessions,” said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabh Kumar Jha.

Police said the accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act) and the Arms Act.