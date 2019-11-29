Two days after a veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive in Shamshabad near Telangana’s capital city Hyderabad, the police found another woman dead in similar circumstances in the locality, NDTV reported.

“The body was found in an open area on the outskirts of Shamshabad,” said Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar. “The body is being moved to a government hospital for autopsy, and a case is being registered.”

Shamshabad Assistant Commissioner of Police S Ashok Kumar Goud told Telangana Today that it was premature to say if it was a case of murder or suicide. The victim is reportedly 35 years old.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested four men in connection with the killing of the 27-year-old veterinarian, who went missing late on Wednesday after a few truck drivers near Shamshabad toll plaza offered to help her repair a punctured tyre. Her sister called the police to file a complaint on the same night, but the police reportedly did not search areas near the toll plaza. They reportedly asked irrelevant questions about her relationship status, and her phone habits. The woman’s body was found the following day.

On Friday, state Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali courted controversy by asking why the woman had called her sister and not the police when she realised she was in trouble.