A 22-year-old man has been arrested on charges of murdering a 55-year-old woman in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area in the early hours of Saturday after allegedly raping her, The Indian Express reported. The incident came to light on Sunday amid nationwide protests against the alleged gang rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad.

The woman used to live alone, and run a shop from her home. She sold articles of worship, according to Hindustan Times. The accused used to work nearby. “During questioning, it was found that the man strangulated her because he got angry that she spat on his face,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj.

A 75-year-old regular customer found the shop’s door open on Saturday, and found her unconscious on the floor. He called the neighbours, who alerted the police.

The police scanned the CCTV footage of the locality and saw the accused getting leaving the victim’s home around 12.30 am. “He also admitted that he had raped her before killing her,” said Bhardwaj. The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder).