Schools and colleges in six districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will remain closed on Monday as the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall, reported the Hindustan Times. Examinations of Madras University and Anna University that were scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

“Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in Chennai and widespread rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, due to a cyclonic circulation near Comorin on the Indian Ocean,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu has been receiving heavy downpour for the last three days. Six people have died in rain-related incidents so far, reported The News Minute. The six districts that have been affected by heavy downpour are Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore. The regional meteorological centre has issued a red alert for the six districts. Of these, Thoothukudi has been worst hit as roads and railways tracks are submerged in water.

Chennai has been receiving heavy rain since Saturday morning and several areas are under water. The administration is ready with 630 pumps to drain out water from low-lying areas and six tree-clearing machines. The Chennai Corporation has also set up a helpline to register complaints of water-logging and falling trees. It has also set up 176 relief centres and four community kitchens. “Boats have also been kept ready at 109 locations to evacuate people if needed,” the Chennai Corporation said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister MC Sampath, who visited the flood-affected areas in Cuddalore district, said the government was taking actions to drain out water. “Around 1000 people have been evacuated from flood-hit houses,” he said. “People have been moved to temporary relief camps. Food and Medical assistance have been kept ready.” Opposition leader MK Stalin has urged the state government to work on a war footing to prevent damages and loss of life.