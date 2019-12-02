The police on Sunday said the man who shot dead a 25-year-old student from Mysuru in California last week has surrendered, PTI reported.

Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat studied computer science at the California State University in San Bernardino. He was shot outside a hotel where he worked part-time, on Thursday.

The San Bernardino Police Department said the accused has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Turner. He was arrested on charges of killing Bhat after he surrendered on Saturday.

“The motive for the shooting is under investigation,” Police Sergeant Albert Tello said in a statement.

Turner is currently being held without bail and likely to be produced before a local court on Tuesday.

Bhat’s family got a call around 11.30 pm on Thursday informing them about the incident. The call was made by the person who came in to work after Bhat at the hotel. The family had said that Bhat spoke to his father on the phone just 15 minutes before the shooting. Bhat’s cousin Srivatsa had said the family had decided to perform the last rites in California as the autopsy and legal procedures might take time.

A resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru, Bhat had moved to California for his post-graduation course two years ago. He had four months left to complete his degree.