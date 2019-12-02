Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Pune on Sunday after he suffered a head injury, The Indian Express reported.

The 78-year-old leader fainted when he stepped out for his evening walk at his home in Lavasa.

“According to the relatives, Shourie had walked ten rounds and felt giddy,” Sachin Gandhi, a neurosurgeon at Ruby Hall Clinic said. “He fainted and had a free fall at around 5.45 pm.”

Shourie was first taken to the Hinjewadi branch and later shifted to the main hospital.

His vital parameters are reported to be stable. “He is under observation and needs rest,” Prachee Sathe, chief of Intensive Care Unit at the hospital said.