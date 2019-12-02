West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Centre had not yet sent funds to the state government as financial help in the aftermath of Cyclone Bulbul, PTI reported.

“We have not received a single paisa till today from the central government despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet about helping the state the next day after cyclone Bulbul made a landfall,” Banerjee told the state Assembly. “The home minister [Amit Shah] had also tweeted.”

Banerjee was replying to a question about the extent of devastation caused by the cyclone, which hit the state on November 10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 10 assured “all possible assistance” to the West Bengal government. Home Minister Amit Shah had also offered assistance to the chief minister.

The state government had given the Centre an estimate of Rs 23,000 crore as the extent of losses. Banerjee said 15 people were killed during the cyclone and over 14 lakh hectares of agricultural land was destroyed. An amount of Rs 1,200 crore was released from the state finance department to help the farmers, she said.

The cyclone had also devastated parts of Odisha and Bangladesh.