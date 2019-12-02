Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a review petition challenging the the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict, PTI reported. Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, the legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the petition in the top court.

On November 9, the top court’s five-judge Constitution bench had said that a trust should be set up by the Centre within three months to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood till 1992. The Muslims, the court had said, should be given a five-acre plot elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque as relief for the “unlawful destruction” of the Babri Masjid.

The organisation’s chief Maulana Arshad Madani said earlier in the day that the majority of Muslims want a review petition to be filed and few opposed it.

“The court has given us this right and the review must be filed,” Madani said. “The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims therefore was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite. So we are filing a review as the verdict is beyond understanding.”

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said they will not file the review petition, ANI reported on Monday. “We have prepared the review petition and we can do it any day before December 9,” the organisation’s lawyer and Secretary Zafaryab Jilani said.

The AIMPLB on Sunday claimed 99% of Muslims in India want the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case to be reviewed.

However, the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the major litigants, has decided against a review.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had lashed out at the law board and the Jamiat, accusing them of trying to create an “atmosphere of division and confrontation”.

Spiritual leader Ravi Shankar, who was one of the mediators in a panel set up by the Supreme Court to resolve the dispute, had counselled the two Islamic organisations against approaching the court again. He said their decision was an example of a “double standard”.