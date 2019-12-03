Four men, including a former police constable, allegedly gangraped a minor girl in Odisha’s Puri district on Monday, Hindustan Times reported. The girl was waiting at a bus stand, when the four men in a car offered her to drop her home.

“But, instead of dropping her home, the four persons took her to an official quarter in Puri town and gangraped her this evening,” said Inspector Kulamani Sethi of Kumbharpada police station. The alleged incident occurred near Jhadeswari temple, which falls under the station’s jurisdiction, reported The New Indian Express.

Three of the accused reportedly left the flat after raping the girl, bolting her inside along with the former constable. However, she managed to escape with the help of a passerby while the former police official was sleeping. She went to the police station, and produced an identity card of one of the accused that she had managed to get hold of while being assaulted. The police discovered that it belonged to Jitendra Sethi, a police constable who had been dismissed from service. Sethi had reportedly used the card to convince the girl to come along with him.