Parliament: BJP demands apology from Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his ‘nirbala’ remarks
A ruckus erupted in Lok Sabha over the Congress leader’s comment about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Bharatiya Janata Party MPs on Tuesday demanded an apology from Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his comments calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman powerless, and for referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as “migrants from Gujarat”.
BJP MP Poonam Mahajan attacked Chowdhury and called him weak because he worked for one particular family and not for the country.
1.30 pm: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.30 pm.
1.25 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah informs Lok Sabha that the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has not been commuted, ANI reports.
Reports had earlier said Rajoana, who was sentenced to death in 2007, will undergo life imprisonment.
1.05 pm: An ex gratia payment of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the next of kins of civilians killed in militancy related violence under the existing scheme of Jammu and Kashmir government, the ministry says. It adds that in addition Rs 5 lakhs is given under a central scheme.
1.01 pm: The home ministry informs Lok Sabha that 19 civilians, including non-Kashmiri labourers, were killed in terror related incidents since Centre’s decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI.
12.58 pm: BJP MP Hema Malini in Lok Sabha proposes a public-private partnership in education, ANI reports. “At many places in my constituency, schools are being operated in open,” she says. “Children in villages are not receiving quality education.”
12.53 pm: The MHA says that incidents of cross-border infiltration has increased, ANI reports. “During the 88 day period from August 5, 2019 to October 31, 2019 there have been 84 such attempts as against 53 such attempts from May 9, 2019 to August 4, 2019,” the ministry informs Lok Sabha.
12.50 pm: The Ministry for Home Affairs informs Lok Sabha that incidents of terror violence have reduced after Centre’s abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, ANI reports. “From August 5, 2019 to November 27, there have been 88 such incidents as compared to 106 such incidents from April 12, 2019 to August 4, 2019.”
12.45 pm: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.
12.35 pm: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan says in Rajya Sabha the information about Mumbai being at risk of submersion has come from foreign countries, and no research has been conducted in India. Most of Mumbai is reclaimed land, she adds.
12.24 pm: “It is you who is weak [to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury] because you are standing for the safety and prestige of the woman of one particular family,” says Mahajan.
12.20 pm: BJP MP Poonam Mahajan attacks Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his comments on Sitharaman, calling her powerless, ANI reports. “Yesterday all MPs stood together on issue of rape and murder of Telangana doctor,” she says. “But after some time, for someone whose name has ‘patience’ in it [referring to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury], he lost patience. What he said about finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was very bad.”
12.15 pm: Chowdhury tries to speak on the matter of skyrocketing prices of onions and the plight of common people.
12.10 pm: Ruckus erupts in Lok Sabha over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s “nirbala” remark and for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “migrants from Gujarat”. BJP members demand an apology from Chowdhury.
11.58 am: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy urges people to download a web-based application on crime, reports ANI. “It’s being implemented across the country. GRP [Government Railway Police] and CISF [Central Industrial Security Force]are providing security at airports,” he says. “Money has been sanctioned to the states to implement ‘112’ helpline.”
11.56 am: Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh and Sushil Gupta protest in Parliament premises against the rise in onion prices. “32,000 tonnes onions rotted away, why didn’t Centre take action,” asks Singh. “You can let onions rot away but cannot sell it at lower prices?”
11.55 am: BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini says rape-accused should be jailed permanently while speaking outside Parliament about the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana, reports ANI. “Once they go in jail they should not be released at all,” she says.
11.50 am: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh says the party will raise the matter of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s residence. “In Lok Sabha our leaders will raise this issue today during the Zero Hour and we will move Adjournment Motion on this issue tomorrow,” he tells ANI.
Seven occupants allegedly trespassed into Gandhi’s Lodhi Estate residence on November 25. The Centre had withdrawn the Special Protection Group security cover of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on November 8.