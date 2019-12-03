Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have declined in number since the region lost its special status in August, even as cross-border infiltration attempts have increased, the Ministry for Home Affairs told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The ministry said 88 terror incidents were recorded in the Union Territory between August 5 and November 27, as compared with 106 incidents between April 12 and August 4 – a period as long. From August 5 to October 31, there were 84 infiltration attempts, as against 53 from May 9 to August 4, the ministry said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also said that security forces have so far neutralised 157 terrorists this year. In another response, citing a report of the government of Jammu and Kashmir, Reddy said 19 civilians, including non-Kashmiri labourers, were killed in terror-related incidents since August 5.

“Pursuant to government’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism, the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists,” the minister said in his response to a question about corrective measures taken by the Centre to prevent infiltration. “Security forces are taking effective and continuous action in countering terrorism as a result of which a large number of terrorists have been neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir in recent past.”

Internet curbs in Valley

Reddy said internet restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir to check “aggressive anti-India social media posts being pushed from across the border”. He said the posts were aimed at “instigating youth of the Valley and glamourising terrorists and terrorism”.

Precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed and all essential services are reported to be functioning normally, he said.

India had on August 5 rescinded the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. The state was also bifurcated into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.