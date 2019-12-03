Two civilians were killed and nine were injured on Tuesday in alleged shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI reported. The civilians were identified as 35-year-old Gulnaz Akhtar and 16-year-old Shoib Ahmad, a police officer said.

Officials said the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in Shahpur and Kirni sectors, and that the Indian Army retaliated. However, it is not yet clear if the Pakistani side suffered any casualties.

“At about 2.30 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in the two sectors,” a defence spokesperson said. “The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.”

The injured civilians were taken to a hospital and are in a serious condition, the police said. Some homes in the sectors were also reportedly destroyed.