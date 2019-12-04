Five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were killed and two injured in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after one of the jawans allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, reported PTI. Later, the jawan who opened fire shot himself too.

“The ITBP personnel who shot his five colleagues committed suicide with his own rifle and died on the spot,” Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi told The Times of India. “The injured were being airlifted to Raipur for treatment.”

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP’s 45th battalion in Narayanpur around 9 am, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P. The reason for the dispute is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that the soldier was upset for not getting leave, reported NDTV.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg is at the spot. An inquiry has been ordered.